Coles is experimenting with a weird new convenience store brand

“Big Yum at Little Coles” is an experimental new brand for the Wesfarmers-owned supermarket giant which is an attempt to cut in to Australia’s convenience store market.

The stores – of which there are three currently running in Melbourne – will sell coffee for 80c a cup, undercutting the $1 offering from 7-Eleven, and also offer a range of healthy snacks.

The Australian reports that the stores will try to bring convenience food offerings down to the prices in the supermarket sector, which is currently going through a brutal price war in some categories like meat and chicken as Coles and its long-established rival Woolworths fight to retain market share as foreign entrants like Aldi and Costco build their operations in Australia.

One of the offerings is a frozen drinks machine, clearly designed to compete with 7-Elevens slushies, called the Guzzle Bomb. A photo in The Australian shows the machine in the background with graffiti-style instructions: “Grab a cup > Mix it up > Booyah!”.

According to the report:

As part of the consumer shift to healthier meals, the rebranded Coles Express pilot stores, in the Victorian suburbs of Kew, South Yarra and Windsor, will have an extended range of healthier meal and snack options including bananas, wraps, handmade sandwiches, sushi, salads and ready-made meals from the new Coles Brand convenience range. The new format stores also feature a pick and mix nut station and a wider range of bakery items, including doughnuts, muffins and croissants.

