Coles Is Cutting 438 Jobs In An Effort To Be 'Leaner'

Coles has confirmed it will cut 378 permanent and 60 contract positions in its Melbourne store support centre.

The supermarket chain said the cull is part of a restructure that will lead to a “leaner store support centre”.

The job cuts were flagged yesterday with reports suggesting 600 jobs could be lost.

Coles said 160 of the axed workers will be offered “redeployment opportunities” across the business.

To ease the blow, chief operating officer John Durkan said the supermarket will be generating more jobs than have been lost in the next three years.

“Between 2014 and 2016, Coles is investing $1.1 billion in 70 new stores across Australia, creating more than 8000 retail jobs and around 8000 construction jobs,” Coles Managing Director John Durkan announced in a media statement today.

The supermarket chain’s earnings grew 9.1% to $1.672 billion in the year to the end of June.

