Coles is bringing another bougie local store to Sydney, featuring an Aussie-first refill station for shampoo and conditioner

(Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Coles.)

A new Coles Local supermarket is on the way, and this time it’s in the Sydney suburb of Chatswood.

The store has more than 200 plant-based products, ice cream for dogs and, – in a first for Aussie supermarkets – an ‘ecostore’ where you can refill shampoo, conditioner and bodywash.

It comes after the success of the Coles Local store in Rose Bay.

Coles is expanding its ‘local’ supermarkets in Sydney, with a new store in Chatswood.

The supermarket giant first rolled out local stores in Melbourne, before opening one in Sydney back in May. The Rose Bay store came with a mini gelato, macron and Japanese mochi ice cream parlour, a self serve coffee station and a pick and mix bar for dogs.

Now Coles is expanding its local stores to Chatswood Westfield.

The store includes products from 35 local Sydney suppliers such as pasta from Pasta Pantry, muffins from Sonoma and meat from Field to Fork. And part of the redevelopment is a mural by local artist Nancy Liang.

Like the Rose Bay store, the Chatswood location comes with a macaron, gelato and ice cream parlour, a coffee and orange juice station and a pick and mix bar for pooches.

Coles Pick and Mix bar

It also has 200 plant-based products, a dedicated aisle of Asian products and 800 ready-to-eat meals. These meals are design for Chatswood residents, 87% of whom are working professionals who are more likely to buy ingredients for dinner after work than typical Coles customers.

As Chatswood residents spend on average 10% more on their pets than the national average, the Chatswood store also comes with pet food ice cream.

But the standout feature is an ecostore refill station. A range of ecostore shampoos, conditioners, body washes and laundry liquids debuted at the store, which you can refill. The refill station has bottles made of recycled and sugarcane plastic, that you can fill up and pay for.

The refill station (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Coles.)

“As we make progress on our mission to be Australia’s most sustainable supermarket, we’re increasingly looking at new and inventive ways to reduce packaging on certain products,” Coles Chief Sustainability, Property and Export Officer Thinus Keevé said in a statement.

“This new ecostore station is a first for an Australian supermarket, which we hope will resonate well with customers.”

Ecostore Managing Director Pablo Kraus said in a statement it was the first time the company had put a refill station in an Australian supermarket after launching in more than 80 across New Zealand.

“People are used to bringing in their reusable supermarket bags; now they can also bring in their reusable ecostore refill bottles to conveniently refill their home and personal care products at the supermarket,” he said.

(Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Coles.)

Adding to Coles’ mission of becoming more sustainable, the Chatswood store’s trolleys are made from recycled plastic milk bottles and REDcycle plastics, plus free recycled carry boxes are available to use instead of plastic bags.

Any unsold food that can’t be donated to food charities will be used for organic composting and green energy generation.

Coles is planning to expand its local stores further in Sydney, with another set to open in Manly later this year.

