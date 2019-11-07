Coles is challenging Woolies with the launch of its own subscription delivery service

Image: Coles

Coles has launched a subscription based delivery service called Delivery Plus.

The service has two options: $19 a month for unlimited deliveries all week or $14 a month for deliveries on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

There’s a catch: it’s only available when you spend over $100 in a single transaction.

Coles is the latest supermarket chain to roll out a delivery subscription service.

Called “Delivery Plus”, the service lets you pay a monthly fee to get unlimited home delivery orders during the subscription period.

There are two subscription plans available: the Any Day Saver at $19 a month which offers unlimited deliveries all week, and the Mid Week Saver at $14 a month which provides deliveries on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On both plans, however, you have to spend more than $100 in one transaction and choose an available delivery slot on a day included in their plan.

Those who sign up will get the first month free and will be charged automatically the next month.

Coles Online General Manager Karen Donaldson said in statement that online shopping was growing in popularity among customers who are time-poor.

“On average, the cost of a Coles Home Delivery window is $10, depending on location, time of day and length of delivery window chosen,” she said.

“Delivery Plus will allow customers who regularly shop online to save hundreds of dollars a year and help them manage their family budget by knowing exactly how much they will pay on Coles Online delivery each month.”

As part of the launch, Delivery Plus will also cover the fees for unlimited same day deliveries.

You can cancel automatic renewal of the subscription service any time and get the delivery benefits until the end of your subscription service.

Coles now joins Woolworths in offering a subscription delivery service.

