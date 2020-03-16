A list of the products Coles has placed purchase limits on due to the coronavirus outbreak, including flour and mince

AAP Image/Joel Carrett Coles is restricting mince.

Coles has released a list of items it is restricting due to panic buying brought on by coronavirus fears.

Customers can only buy one pack of toilet paper.

Customers are also restricted to two packets of pasta, flour, paper towels and mince.

The coronavirus outbreak has sparked panic buying around Australia, but major supermarkets are working to restrict how many items people can buy.

Coles revealed its list of restricted items, beginning with a one pack per person limit on toilet paper.

The supermarket also revealed a two-item limit on mince meat as well as pasta, flour and rice.

Here are the products subject to a two-item limit:list:

Pasta

Flour

Dry rice

Paper towels

Paper tissues

Hand sanitisers

Mince meat including beef, pork, lamb, chicken and turkey

Coles has also temporarily suspended change of mind refunds “to discourage over-purchasing.”

“If you have already purchased additional items you no longer want, please consider donating them to community organisations like our long-standing partner, Foodbank, which will ensure they are directed to people in need,” Coles said on its website.

Coles highlighted it is facing “unprecedented demand” for groceries and household staples on its Online and Click and Collect.

It has also temporarily suspended its UberEats offer – a partnership that began in January which let customers get “ready to heat” and “ready to eat” meals, as well as some essential items through the app.

“Our team members and suppliers have also been working as hard as possible delivering more products to stores every day and stocking shelves as quickly as possible,” Coles Group CEO Steven Cain said in a statement.

“I would ask all customers to continue to respect and support our team members and our Customer Care and Coles Online call centres, particularly if a product is unavailable or the checkout queues are longer than normal.”

Woolworths has also issued restrictions on items. Customers can only get one pack of toilet paper, paper towels, serviettes, wipes and bags of rice over 2kh, and two packs of tissues and hand sanitiser.

