Cole Porter's Waldorf Apartment: Yours For $140,000 A Month

Did you have a banner year and are looking for a new apartment to rent? Preferably one with a six-figure monthly fee and the kind of musical background that will help you test out a new career as a songwriter? Well, John Paulson, have we got the place for you.



WSJ: Cole Porter‘s former apartment at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, is available for rent — at $140,000 a month, one of Manhattan’s highest prices.

In Waldorf Towers, the hotel’s residential section, the six-bedroom was home to the composer-lyricist from 1934 to 1964. Later, Frank Sinatra paid $1 million a year for the suite, according to “The Waldorf-Astoria” by Ward Morehouse III. A rental tenant who had lived there for 10 years passed away last year, according to rental agent Margaret Bay, of Brown Harris Stevens.

