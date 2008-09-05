Coldplay: Two More Discs For EMI This Year And Then We're History

Already bored with Viva La Vida? Well, you’re in luck. Coldplay plans to release an already recorded EP and a brand new album this December.



But contrary to rumours that material for the new album will come from the surplus songs they recorded during the Viva La Vida sessions, Chris Martin says they still have to record them.

After these releases, Martin hinted that the band might disappear, so EMI better start grooming another act to fill Coldplay’s shoes. Specifically, it might want to put that new Lily Allen album on the release calendar.

BBC: Chris Martin and Will Champion chatted to Michael Stipe live in the studio with Steve Lamacq – and following reports that Coldplay planned to release another record this year, it fell on Stipe to get to the bottom of the rumours.

“Is it true?” the R.E.M. singer asked, to which Martin replied: “We’re going to put an EP out at Christmas called Prospects March and we’re going to release an album next December.”

Martin then turned to Will Champion and asked: “Is it [the EP] called Prospects Songs or Prospects March?” Before Martin chipped is, “Let’s ask Michael Stipe!” Stipe preferred Prospects March and the band agreed, before claiming that it would be released on 26 December or “something like that”.

Martin also whispered the name of the record, adding, “I’ve said it very quietly as we’re not allowed to announce the album. But we’re gonna have another record ready by November 2009 to end the decade.”

The singer then implied his band might disappear from the public eye after the release, saying “And then we’re gonna be ‘Whooosh!’ ‘Where’ve they gone?’ Just like [mysterious film villain] Keyser Soze.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.