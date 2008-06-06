Coldplay Reminds Us How To Sell Music: Get Your Own iTunes Ad (AAPL)

Coldplay’s forthcoming album, Viva La Vida, is set to break the record for the most pre-sales in iTunes (AAPL) history, according to hitsdailydouble.com, citing “insiders.” The album, out June 17, will reportedly top the 139,000 first-week sales total set by Jack Johnson’s Sleep Through The Static last February.



Good for Coldplay! But actually, maybe better for Jack Johnson, who achieved his numbers without the help of an iTunes TV commercial in heavy rotation.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.