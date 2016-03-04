Stunning images of the massive multinational NATO military exercise in Europe's far north

USMC/Gunnery Sgt. Bryson K. Jones A crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH-464) takes off from an airfield as part of Cold Response 16, March 1, 2016 at Værnes Garrison, Norway. Cold Response 16 is a Norwegian invitational previously-scheduled exercise that will involve approximately 15,000 troops from 13 NATO and partner countries.

Norway is currently playing host to a massive multi-national NATO exercise that is meant to enhance the military organisation’s collective response capabilities.

Hosted in Norway’s central region, Cold Response is an annual military exercise. This year, the exercise will be comprised of 15,000 personnel from over ten countries. Some of the countries participating are NATO members Canada, France, and non-NATO country Sweden.

The US’s contribution to Cold Response 2016 include tanks, mobile artillery, and special operations units.

You can view photos of the exercise below.

Cold Response is a Norwegian invitational previously-scheduled exercise that will involve approximately 15,000 troops from 13 NATO and partner countries. USMC/Cpl. Rebecca Floto The cold weather exercise is designed to enhance partnerships and collective crisis response capabilities. USMC/Lance Cpl. Brianna Gaudi The operation is being held in Central Norway. USMC/ Cpl. Immanuel JohnsonSmall RSS Icon Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force manoeuvre across the Northern Trøndelag region of Norway to get into position for the Final Training Exercise during Cold Response 16. USMC/Cpl. Immanuel Johnson Swedish forces conducted reconnaissance during Exercise Cold Response 16 at Namsos, Norway, February 29, 2016. USMC/Cpl. Rebecca Floto Norwegian Coastal Ranger Commandos approach shore in an SB90 combat boat in Namsos, Norway, March 1, 2016. USMC/Gunnery Sgt. Michael Freeman The special operators transported distinguished visitors from shore to Norwegian Navy ships. USMC/Gunnery Sgt. Michael Freeman Marines from the Combined Arms Company support NATO allies and partners with ground-combat capabilities in the Namsos fjord during Exercise Cold Response 16. USMC/Master Sgt. Chad McMeen A Marine amphibious assault vehicle hits the beach through the Namsos fjord, March 3, to support NATO allies and partners during Exercise Cold Response 16. USMC/Master Sgt. Chad McMeen A crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH-464) takes off from an airfield as part of Cold Response 16, March 1, 2016 at Værnes Garrison, Norway. USMC/Gunnery Sgt. Bryson K. Jones

