Desperate Korean Families Move Into Tents Inside Their Homes To Beat The Cold

Photo: NHK World

South Korea is currently facing its worst cold spell in years, and it has triggered a power crisis across the country.This has led to massive blackouts and surging energy costs.



Unfortunately, not everyone in Korea can afford to keep themselves warm, reports NHK World.

According to a new report from NHK, some families are now moving into tents within their homes to save on heating costs.

NHK visited the family of Mrs. Kyeung-Soon Lee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.