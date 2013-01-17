Desperate Korean Families Move Into Tents Inside Their Homes To Beat The Cold

Photo: NHK World
South Korea is currently facing its worst cold spell in years, and it has triggered a power crisis across the country.This has led to massive blackouts and surging energy costs.
Unfortunately, not everyone in Korea can afford to keep themselves warm, reports NHK World.
According to a new report from NHK, some families are now moving into tents within their homes to save on heating costs.
NHK visited the family of Mrs. Kyeung-Soon Lee.
Lee's condo has drafty rooms despite efforts to keep the cold out. They already tape the windows shut.
Sales of products like heating pads, heating panels and foot warmers are up 60 per cent in just the last month.
The average temperature these days is around -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.