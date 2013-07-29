Bryan Cranston Has An Amazing Russian Accent In 'Cold Comes The Night'

While everyone may be talking about the anticipated return of “Breaking Bad” next month, the first trailer for Bryan Cranston’s next movie “Cold Comes The Night” has debuted, and his character looks even more despicable than that of his AMC meth lord.



Cranston plays a Russian gangster named Topo who is going blind. (We’re not sure which one of those is the best part of his character.)

In it, he seeks down-on-her-luck Chloe (Alice Eve from “Star Trek Into Darkness“), a struggling single mum and motel owner to retrieve a large sum of money from a crooked cop.

From director Tze Chun, the unlikely pair are working together and if Eve doesn’t cooperate, Heisenberg, er Topo, means business.

“If you don’t find out, I will put bullet in your little girl’s ear.”

There’s no release date yet for “Cold Comes the Night.” Here’s the trailer:

