Cold brew popsicles are a brilliant way to get caffeinated

Shutterstock Iced coffee is even better better frozen.

In need of a pick-me-up for these sweltering summer days? Cold-brew popsicles will give you a kick of caffeine

and keep you cool.

Like your regular iced coffee, these supercharged popsicles are fully customisable, and super easy to make: all you need is cold brew coffee, a popsicle mould, milk, and sugar.

Shutterstock

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, mix fresh or bottled cold brew with your preferred dairy and/or sweetener of choice. Once thoroughly whisked, evenly distribute the mixture into your popsicle mould. Freeze for at least an hour before adding in popsicle sticks. Stick the popsicle mould back in the freezer for at least 12 hours to ensure they are fully frozen. Enjoy!

If you want a gourmet spin on these cold-brew popsicles, try adding thick, condensed milk into the mix like Refinery29 suggests.

Alternatively, you can also add cinnamon and caramel or chocolate syrup for an extra boost of flavour.

