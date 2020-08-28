A MAGA hat-wearing MMA fighter criticised the NBA players who are protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake

Colby Covington, a UFC fighter, has criticised NBA players who are protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Police officers in Wisconsin fired at least seven shots at the 21-year-old Blake, who is Black, on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks began a protest against the shooting Wednesday, which saw them boycott their playoff match. Players from other NBA teams joined the action.

Covington tweeted: “Quit your multi million dollar jobs … and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!”

A MAGA hat-wearing MMA fighter is criticising the NBA players who are protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Sunday, police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin fired at least seven shots at 21-year-old Blake, who is Black, as he had his back toward them, entering his car where his three children were seated.

Blake’s family said he has been left paralysed from the waist down, the BBC reported, adding doctors do not yet know if it is permanent.

The Milwaukee Bucks began a protest against the shooting on Wednesday, which saw them refuse to play in their playoff match that day, with players from four other NBA teams also taking action.

The decision has been lambasted by the former UFC welterweight championship challenger Colby Covington, who can be regularly seen wearing a MAGA hat at MMA events, waving an American flag, and speaking positively of Donald Trump.

On Twitter, Covington said if they wanted to make a real difference they could retrain as police officers, which is, he said, “the toughest job in America.”

Covington said: “Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change?

“Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut, and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!”

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

It is unclear what will happen next regarding the rest of the NBA season, but the playoffs remain in jeopardy as of late Thursday morning.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers were reported to have voted to end the season early following an “ugly” meeting.

However, ESPN’s senior NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted later that according to his sources several key members of the Lakers team expressed optimism that the majority of players wanted to continue the playoffs.

