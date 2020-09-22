UFC star Colby Covington called LeBron James a 'coward' and insulted his mother as he continued his unprovoked verbal assault on the NBA legend

Getty/Chris Unger/Douglas DeFelice Colby Covington, LeBron James.

UFC fighter Colby Covington has continued his unprovoked verbal assault on LeBron James, insulting the NBA star’s mother and saying he wouldn’t last “10 seconds” in a fight with him.

“If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s arse, Delonte West would have lost his teeth long before his meth habit!” Covington tweeted.

Delonte West is one of James’ former teammates, who is alleged to have had an affair with his mother, Gloria, in 2010, according to Bleacher Report.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

UFC fighter Colby Covington has continued his unprovoked verbal assault on “woke” LeBron James, insulting the NBA star’s mother and saying he wouldn’t last “10 seconds” in a fight with him.

Covington first took aim at James following his win against Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday, saying he was tired of “woke athletes” like the Los Angeles Lakers forward, before calling him a“spineless coward.”

The American mixed martial artist, who has been vocal of his opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, also said that police officers have the “toughest job in America” and that James should quit playing his “kids game” if he really cared about racial inequality, according to The Sports Rush.

Though James did not respond to Covington’s comments, the American again came for the Lakers star on Monday, this time on Twitter.

“LOL at the snowflakes that believe [James] could even last 10 seconds with me!” Covington said. “If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s arse, Delonte West would have lost his teeth long before his meth habit!”

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Delonte West is one of James’ former Cleveland teammates who is alleged to have had an affair with his mother, Gloria James, in 2010, according to Bleacher Report.

West’s career and personal life quickly went downhill after the rumoured fling, and he has since struggled with his mental health and drug addiction.

In January, the 37-year-old was captured on video being stomped on in the middle of a Washington, D.C. freeway after he allegedly attacked a man with a glass bottle.

James’ representatives did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

Read more:

LeBron James said 5 times in a single minute that he was ‘pissed off’ he didn’t win NBA MVP and only got 16 votes

Lebron James gave a ‘Wakanda’ salute in memory of Chadwick Boseman at the NBA playoffs

The highest-paid players in the NBA bubble

LeBron James is such a huge star that he’s got an entire building to himself in the NBA bubble, a Houston Rockets player joked

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.