Division 3 Basketball Team Has The Best Bench Celebrations

Tony Olivero

Statistically, the state of Maine has had little on-court success when it comes to basketball players.

According to basketball-reference.com, Maine is tied for fewest NBA or ABA players of any state. But as far as bench celebrations go, Colby College in Maine is winning. Here are a few of our favourite celebrations:

Colby College Bench Celebration ScreenshotYouTube

An ode to Peyton Manning:

Colby College's YouTube

Some base-ketball:

Colby College YouTube

Video via Deadspin:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.