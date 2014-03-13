Division 3 Basketball Team Has The Best Bench Celebrations

Statistically, the state of Maine has had little on-court success when it comes to basketball players.

According to basketball-reference.com, Maine is tied for fewest NBA or ABA players of any state. But as far as bench celebrations go, Colby College in Maine is winning. Here are a few of our favourite celebrations:

An ode to Peyton Manning:

Some base-ketball:

Video via Deadspin:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.