COLBERT: "Greedy" Wisconsin Unions May Sound Reasonable, But That's Just The Accent

Stephen Colbert devoted last night to the Union debate in Wisconsin, or “The Turmoil in the Middle West,” as he called it.



“Those freeloaders, with their cushy state jobs, like snow plow operators, prison guards, and teachers!”

“Oh they’re always driving around, lording their ’93 Nissan Sentra’s over everybody…Do they really need AM and FM?”

The unionized state workers in Wisconsin said they were willing to give up pension and other benefits for the state to balance the budget.

“Sure they sound reasonable,” said Colbert, “But that’s just the Wisconsin accent — it makes everything sound reasonable.”

Video below.

