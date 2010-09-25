Colbert To Congress: Even The Invisible Hand Of The Market Doesn't Want To Pick Beans

Stephen Colbert testified about immigration in Washington D.C. today. It was as absurd, and funny, as you’d expect. Amidst the satire, Colbert did make one serious argument:



Maybe we could give more visas to the immigrants, who — let’s face it — will probably be doing these jobs anyway. And this improved legal status might allow legal immigrants recourse if they’re abused. And it justs stands to reason to me if your coworker can’t be exploited, then you’re less likely to be exploited yourself. And that itself might improve pay and working conditions on these farms and eventually Americans may consider taking these jobs again.

Watch:



Here’s another clip, which is more serious from Colbert:



