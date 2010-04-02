Colbert: The iPad Is Just Like The iPhone -- You Can't Make Calls From It

Stephen Colbert got his hands on an iPad last night. He said it’s good for emailing, shading the sun from your eyes, and making salsa. He also pointed out that it’s just like an iPhone — you can’t make calls from it. Watch:



