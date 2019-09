Found on Zerohedge, this video of The Colbert Report is a must see. Stephen Colbert rips apart the Federal Reserve in ways never before seen:



The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Fed’s Dead www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour U.S. Speedskating

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.