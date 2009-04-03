Colbert Tells Biz Stone Twitter Is The New Pets.com

Colbert roughed up Twitter co-founder Biz Stone last night on his show asking, “What hath God Twot?”



Stone describes Twitter as “A messaging system we didn’t know we needed until we had.” Colbert stops, then says that’s like saying “It’s an answer to a problem that we didn’t have until I invented the answer.”

Colbert compared Twitter to Pets.com, which wiped the grin off Stone’s face. Stone went on to explain the difference between profit and value. He said Twitter will be a “strong, profitable, independent” company.

Independent? Maybe those Google acquisition rumours are premature.

Here’s Colbert’s Tweets from during the interview. Click on it to be taken to his Twitter page.

