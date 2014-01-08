Stephen Colbert Will Star In Wonderful Pistachios' Super Bowl Ads [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Stephen Colbert will be starring in two Super Bowl ads for Wonderful Pistachios. It will kick off a year-long advertising campaign with the Emmy-winning host of “The Colbert Report.” “Since I was a child, I’ve dreamed of working with America’s premiere nut company,” he said.

Tony Malcolm has left Leo Burnett London to become executive creative director at DDB. The agency will be utilising his experience working with McDonald’s, reports Adweek.

In other fast food news, Burger King has split with Mother, its lead agency since last February. Recently, the chain named the independent shop Horizon its media agency.

Critical Mass has some big changes: It has named Conor Brady CCO and Chris Hayes CMO, and has merged its London offices with Agency Republic.

Meredith Corporation, a media company focused on a female audience, has named Chip Schenck vice president/programmatic sales and strategy. Schenck previously worked at PubMatic.

Stacy Garnand is now an account director at Portland agency Pollinate, whose clients include Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy and Wilson Sporting Goods.

San Francisco’s ATTIK will be reworking the branding of luxury fashion company Beulah London.

Matt Andrews has returned to Thirsty Boy after spending time at Laughlin Constable. He will run the LA office and serve as vp, director of development.

True[X] Media has named Sean Finnegan chief strategy officer.

Industry veterans David Adelman (OCD Media) and Nader Ashway (Ashway Group) have joined with marketer Mark Kolier (Tempur-Pedic, American Express) to found the agency moddern marketing in New York City.

Adweek speculates on who may take the helm in the Publicis-Omnicom merger, which will likely get pushed to the second quarter.

