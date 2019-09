Stephen Colbert grilled Google CEO Eric Schmidt about the company’s “don’t be evil” slogan, Schmidt’s theory that people should change their names (a joke!), and Google’s data mining operations. Enjoy!



The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Eric Schmidt www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes 2010 Election Fox News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.