COLBERT: Benghazi Hearings 'Proved Definitively That Congressional Republicans Suck At Their Jobs'

Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert took Congressional Republicans to task Thursday night on “The Colbert Report,” saying that the hearings on September’s terrorist attack in Benghazi “proved definitively that Congressional Republicans suck at their jobs.”Colbert showed clips of Fox News hosts and contributors being upset by the result of the hearings, in which Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified before House and Senate committees. Brit Hume, for example, said Republicans “blew it.”



“Guys, you know I love you,” Colbert told Republicans, “but it was embarrassing.”

Colbert then played the clip of Clinton’s exchange with Sen. Ron Johnson, which Colbert termed was Clinton “stomping on Ron’s Johnson.”

“She just spanked you, Ron,” Colbert said.

Colbert also criticised Johnson and conservative commentators Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, who suggested Clinton was “making a show” of her performance.

“Don’t get me wrong — these guys know something about faking emotions. They do it every day,” Colbert said. But Colbert said he wasn’t buying it.

In the end, Colbert said the hearings still left one question unanswered: “Is there anything we can use to stop Hillary in 2016?”

