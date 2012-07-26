Colbert On The Drought Crisis: 'S**t Just Got Real'

Stephen Colbert put the record-breaking drought into context on a segment of The Colbert Report Tuesday, explaining that “this s**t just got real” now that dairy prices are now expected to rise.



“It is one thing for global warming to make the sea levels rise, but nobody told me it could make my cheese levels recede,” Colbert said, citing an article in USA Today.

Watch the entire segment below:

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.