Colbert Hands Piers Morgan Two Constitutions In A Five-Minute Interview: 'Have You Read It?'

Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert had CNN’s Piers Morgan as his guest last night, where he mockingly gave Morgan a lesson on the U.S. Constitution amid Morgan’s continued calls for more gun control.



Opening the interview, Colbert told Morgan to, “in the most respectful way, get the [expletive] out of here.” He handed him two copies of the Constitution, asked him if he’s read it, and asked him if he hates it.

Here’s the full interview, courtesy of Comedy Central:

The Colbert Report

