Colbert On Sarah Palin: More Journalistic Integrity In Reporting On A Kardashian's arse Implants

From the other night.



Stephen Colbert, apparently a regular watcher of Morning Joe, advises Mika Brzezinski on her ‘Palin fatigue.’ SUCK IT UP.

Mika, you need to buck up. I know you think this story has no purpose other than keeping Sarah Palin’s name in the headlines for another news cycle. I know you think she has nothing to offer the national dialogue and that her speeches are just coded talking points mixed in with words picked up at random from a thesaurus.

I know you think Sarah Palin is at best a self-promoting ignoramus and at worst a shameless media troll who will abuse any platform to deliver dog-whistle encouragement to a far right base that may include possible insurrectionists. I know you think her reality show was pathetically unstatesmanlike and at the same time I know you believe it also represents the pinnacle of her potential. And that her transparent desperation to be a celebrity so completely eclipsed her interest in public service so long ago that there would be more journalistic integrity in reporting on one of the lesser Kardashian’s arse implants.”

I know that when you arrive at the office each day you say a silent prayer that maybe, just maybe, Sarah Palin will at long last shut up for 10 [bleep] minutes. I know because I can see it in your eyes. Well, guess what, Mika. That’s the gig.

