Colbert Mocked The GOP's 'Libya-Gate' With This Genius Fox News Parody

Stephen Colbert mocked the GOP’s ongoing criticism of the Obama administration’s handling of the attacks on the U.S. consulate in Libya during a special segment of the Colbert Report Wednesday night.



The Comedy Central host Fox News’ relentless coverage and speculation about the attacks, taking special aim at Brett Baier’s “Death and Deceit in Benghazi” special with a hilarious spoof.

It’s pretty brilliant. Watch the clip below:

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.