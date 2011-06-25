Colbert May Get FEC Exemption To Launch SuperPac

Comedian Stephen Colbert’s plan to launch a “SuperPac” moved one step closer to reality today, as the Federal Election Commission issued a pair of draft opinions allowing him to use his TV show’s resources to promote the group.The Comedy Central star has been awaiting the FEC’s ruling on whether he could plug his group, “Colbert SuperPac” on the air under the “media exemption” to federal campaign finance law.



Regardless of which draft opinion is adopted, Colbert would be allowed to create his SuperPac and use his show’s resources to produce advertisements for the Committee as long as they are only used on the show, without parent company Viacom being required to reveal its donations to political campaigns.

The FEC drafts conflict over whether Viacom would have to disclose work its employees did on the SuperPac that are not explicitly for the broadcast.

The commission’s ruling in this case has the potential to tear down the boundaries between entertainment and politics on TV. The FEC’s ruling would also apply to any other media personality looking to promote independent expenditure groups on TV, for instance Karl Rove.

The FEC is accepting comments on the drafts until this upcoming Tuesday. The full commission will then consider them at its meeting on June 30.

Read the draft opinions here.

Watch Colbert file the application for his “SuperPac” below:



The Colbert Report

