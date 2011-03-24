COLBERT: FOX Can't Be Qaddafi's Human Shield Because They're Already On Retainer To Koch Bros.

Stephen Colbert weighs in the human shield dust-up between Fox News and CNN.



“Yet another wave of violent content erupted yesterday…crisis in the middle of everywhere.”

Cue Jennifer Griffin‘s Fox report that a British air strike had been called off because CNN journalists were in the compound, and the (what we now know to be false) assertion that Fox hadn’t gone on the trip because they were worried about being used for propaganda purposes.

Colbert: “And Fox refuses to be Qaddafi’s human shield…because they are already on retainer to the Koch brothers”

Video below.

