COLBERT: 'I Come In Around 6:30 And Then I Just Say The Opposite Of Whatever Rachel Maddow Said The Night Before'

Photo: Courtesy of Comedy Central

Last night, NBC’s “Meet The Press” aired an interview with comedian and political satirist Stephen Colbert. Colbert shed his right-wing political persona to discuss his hit late-night series, “The Colbert Report.”Colbert — who called his character “an idiot [who] is wilfully ignorant” — made it clear that he was not a “newsman” and joked:



“I come in around 6:30 and then I just say the opposite of whatever Rachel Maddow said the night before. And I’m usually good.”

He noted that some of his audacious and hilarious stunts — which include forming his own Super PAC, running for President, and testifying on Capitol Hill on immigration in character — were meant to expose flaws in the political system.

“Satire is parody with a point,” Colbert added.

But apparently not everyone is in on the joke.

Former Democratic Senator Bob Kerrey, who is running for Senate in the upcoming election, was a guest on Colbert’s show during its infancy in 2005.

And according to Colbert:

“We were about three minutes into a seven-minute interview. And I don’t know what I said, but he turned to me and he said, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ But in the middle of the interview, I couldn’t explain to him what it was. And then he just [took the] mic off and then left as soon as the interview was over. So I hope at some point someone explained to him that I was just fooling, senator. And I’m very sorry.”

Here’s the interview:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

