Stephen Colbert gives 'Melania Trump' a chance to address plagiarism accusations

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’/CBS/YouTube Stephen Colbert with Laura Benanti playing Melania Trump on CBS’s ‘The Late Show.’

After Melania Trump was accused of plagiarizing her Republican National Convention speech from First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2008 address, Stephen Colbert gave her a chance to address the charges on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

“Personally, I don’t think Mrs. Trump is to fault at all,” the host said of the controversy. “I think her speech writers are to blame, and yet no one has lost their jobs. If only there were someone in the Trump campaign who enjoyed firing people.”

After making the reference to Donald Trump’s popular NBC reality show, “The Apprentice,” in which he fired someone each week, Colbert joked that he is friends with the Trumps and secured “the first exclusive appearance by Mrs. Trump to address the controversy.”

Doing a very impressive Melania Trump impersonation, Broadway star and “Supergirl” actress, Laura Benanti, then joined Colbert. He asked her if the speech she’s about to make was written by the same writers behind her RNC speech.

“Yes, I wrote it,” Benanti answered.

What comes next was a genius mashing of literary and pop culture references ranging from Charles Dickens’ novel “A Tale of Two Cities,” Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “The Lion King,” to many others.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

