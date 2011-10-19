COLBERT: All Herman Cain Is Saying Is That Hitler Had Some Good Ideas

Colbert weighs in on the GOP line-up: “So many characters, so many twists, it’s like a telenovella that wants to deport itself.”



And Hermain Cain’s ‘9-9-9’ tax policy (or, as Hitler would say: nein! nein! nein!): “All Herman Cain is saying is that Hitler had some good ideas….tax policy.”

As for Cain’s ‘electric fence’ joke, Colbert says “the real punchline is he means it. It’s like when you say to your girlfriend, ‘hey, your old college friend Donna is crazy and so much fun we should have a three-way. What I was joking, why should we do that, stop crying'”



