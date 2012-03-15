Colbert On Greg Smith: 'BANKER-DICT ARNOLD'

Stephen Colbert has chimed in on the now infamous New York Times op-ed penned by former Goldman Sachs banker Greg Smith.



Easily the best line: “Once he found out Goldman had a culture of greed, he left immediately after 12 years at the firm.”

Presented without further comment courtesy of Comedy Central:

The Colbert Report

