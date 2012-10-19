Colbert Mocks Fox News Debate Coverage: 'Why Are We Talkin' About LADY Issues?'

Comedian Stephen Colbert mocked Fox News’ coverage of the second presidential debate during a segment of The Colbert Report Wednesday night, calling out the conservative cable news network for its criticism of the audience’s questions.



“Why are we talkin’ about lady issues in the town hall, OK?” Colbert joked. “Save it for the Sadie Hawkins debate when girls are supposed to do the asking.”

And later:

“Why are they bringing up assault weapons? Now is not the time to discuss gun control. We haven’t had a mass shooting in almost 49 days.”

But Colbert’s mockery wasn’t limited to Fox. Playing a clip of Romney’s response to the assault weapons ban debate question, Colbert summarized:

“The answer to gun violence is not getting rid of assault weapons, it’s a two-parent home,” he said. “Because when a psychopath marches into the mall in Kevlar body armour, slowly lifting the laser side of his AK-47 toward the Sunglass Hut, the only thing that will stop him from carnage is when he asks himself ‘What would mum and dad think?'”

Watch the full clip below:

