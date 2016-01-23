Colbert calls out Donald Trump for totally flubbing up a reading from the Bible

Donald Trump is trying to win over the evangelical Christian vote — but Stephen Colbert is on to his game.

Trump is making an effort to widen his lead in polls, which means pulling the religious right away from Ted Cruz. If he can get the support of evangelicals, the theory goes, then he’ll sail to the Republican presidential nomination.

But during a campaign stop at the Christian college Liberty University in Virginia, it was very clear that he’s a bit out of touch with the Bible-studying class.

First he joked that his book “The Art of the Deal” had been read by everyone (a statement quickly negated by the sad smattering of applause he received when he asked the crowd). He then declared his volume a “a deep, deep second” to the bible.

He then conceded, “The Bible blows [my book] away.

To which Colbert joked on his late-night show Thursday, “Yeah, the Bible blows it away. It goes Bible, ‘Art of the Deal,’ and ’50 Shades of Grey.’ They’re all good.”

Later, Trump further proved how much of a Bible reader he really is when referring to a passage as coming from “Two Corinthians.” It’s supposed to be read, “Second Corinthians.”

“Trump loves the Bible so much, he doesn’t even need to read it,” Colbert said.

Watch Colbert rip apart Trump’s Bible knowledge below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.