Stephen Colbert: 'Romney Stood Up To The Libyan Protestors By Attacking Our President'

Photo: Courtesy of Comedy Central

On Monday, Stephen Colbert sent his thoughts and prayers to the families of the four people killed in the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya — but his rage, he said, went straight to President Barack Obama.



Obama’s media cohorts, Colbert said, tried to tie both the fatal attack on Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans in Libya and the protests around the Middle East against an anti-Islam video circulated online to GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

He then played news footage covering Romney’s widely-derided statement criticising the president for allegedly sympathizing with the attackers.

“How dare Obama sympathize with the attackers?” Colbert asked. “He should have stood up against them like Mitt Romney did by attacking our president.”

The fact that Romney had seized on a statement against religious bigotry published online by the U.S. embassy in Cairo before the attacks even happened, Colbert said, opened the former Massachusetts governor up to attacks by “liberal media cleverly disguised as conservative media,” including a former strategist for George W. Bush, who said Romney’s statement made it seem like Sarah Palin was his foreign policy adviser.

“Come on! Sarah Palin would be a great foreign policy adviser,” Colbert said in her defence. “To her, all policy is foreign.”

Colbert’s explanation and his review of the “Innocence of Muslims” video that sparked the protests aired Monday night on The Colbert Report, and can be seen below.

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.