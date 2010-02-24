Colbert Can't Cover Olympics Without Getting Sued

Stephen Colbert’s coverage of the Olympic games hit a snag Monday night when he was informed that NBC has a stranglehold on everything Olympic related.
NBC’s grip is so tight, he can’t even show any geometric shapes of any size or colour without getting sued.
Watch the video:
The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Vancouverage 2010 – Ed Colbert www.colbertnation.com
Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour Skate ExpectationsContinue reading at the Huffington Post»
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.