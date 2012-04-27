Colbert Calls Out Fox News For Their Hypocrisy Over Obama's 'Slow Jam' On Jimmy Fallon

Stephen Colbert looked at the ‘backlash’ to Barack Obama’s appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week–and shows in pretty devastating fashion that the concern for the “dignity” of the office is totally fake.



Watch out for the clip of Mitt Romney cracking jokes on David Letterman.

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Now check out Obama’s appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon that started it all. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.