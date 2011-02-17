Colbert To Amanpour: Egyptians Don't Have The Genetic Predisposition For Democracy

It’s clear the Colbert Report takes the Egypt uprising very, very seriously.



One of the last guests Stephen Colbert had on the show to pontificate on the outcome of the recent revolution in Egypt was a psychic cat, “Christiane Aman-purr.”

Aman-purr didn’t offer him much guidance — she declined to choose between two bowls of cat food, one of which had the label “Democratic Uprising,” the other of which was labelled “Islamic Power Grab.”

But last night Colbert had the real Christiane Amanpour on his show to discuss Egypt, and he asked her: “Which bowl of cat food would you have eaten from?”

Amanpour (who actually brought an adorable mini-Safari suit outfit with an ABC logo as a gift for Aman-purr) said she would have gone with “Democratic Uprising.”

To which Colbert said, “Egyptians don’t have the genetic predisposition for democracy. That’s just science!”

Even though Colbert’s response was part of his satire, it’s probably not far off from how much of America perceives the Middle East.

