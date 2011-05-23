Pepsi One-Ups Coca-Cola With New Compostable Cups

Photo: greenbuildingelements.com

PepsiCo fired the latest shot in the ongoing green cola wars with rival Coca-Cola. The company is offering five types of eco-friendly, recyclable, and compostable cups to Foodservice customers in the United States.



It’s the latest in an encouraging game of one-upmanship being played by Pepsi and Coca-Cola, which recently introduced recyclable display racks. And before that, both companies introduced bio-plastic bottles.

Pepsi’s new offerings consist of fully recyclable clear plastic cups, including an rPET cup containing 20% post-consumer recycled content, as well as compostable paper cups and wax cups made with plant-based materials sourced from sustainably managed forests.

The fountain cup portfolio mix empowers Foodservice customers–such as restaurants, stadiums and theme parks, and colleges and universities–to select green cup options based on locally available recycling and composting disposal facilities.

The Pepsi-branded cups communicate the environmental benefit, with printed messages, like: “Wow, Our Cups are Fully Recyclable.”The cups also encourage consumers to visit Earth911.com for information on how to properly dispose of materials in their local communities.

“The new cups are an advancement in technology, but also in the way we communicate,” said Margery Schelling, CMO PepsiCo Foodservice. “Customers increasingly are asking for environmental products that match changing needs, expectations and lifestyles.”

“Earth911 is pleased to see PepsiCo take a leadership role in providing consumers with accessible and actionable recycling information,” said Earth911 President Corey Lambrecht. “It’s no longer enough to tell people to simply recycle–you have to show them how and where.”

PepsiCo says it introduced the green cups in response to growing demand for eco-friendly beverage packaging, particularly among college and university students. A Beveragepulse.com study from last year shows that 94% of consumers are concerned about the environmental effects of beverage packaging, and 60% of Millennials and Gen-Xers would be willing to pay slightly more for recycled beverage packaging that’s better for the environment, according to a study by Mintel Beverage Packaing Trends.

The roll out of eco-friendly cups is aligned with PepsiCo’s global environmental goals and commitments, among them to reduce packaging waste, use rPET and renewable sources in packaging, and increase the national beverage container recycling rate.

Original Article on SustainableBusiness.com

Link to Article on SolarFeeds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.