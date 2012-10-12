Coke's Mobile Ad Chief Uses The S-Word To Describe How Hard Her Job Is

Photo: Kim Siler / Twitter

Kim Siler, Coca-Cola’s head of mobile brand strategy and global interactive marketing, told it like it is at a recent conference, when asked why not all of Coke’s web sites were optimised so they can be easily seen on mobile phones.Her answer came with the context that a huge percentage of major companies still don’t have mobile-friendly web sites, and Siler joked that Coke is probably among the companies that still isn’t fully mobile optimised.



So, why is Coke so far behind? She said:

“I’m going to be very frank with you, and just tell you, coz this [expletive] is hard. Sorry!”

She got a laugh from the audience, and then took attendees through the maths of exactly how much web structure creation would be required to make Coke fully mobile friendly: The company has more than 60 brands, in 209 markets, and it operates in about 50 languages. So 60 x 209 x 50 = 627,000 web sites that might need to be mobile-optimised.

“People may say it’s not that hard to put out a mobile web site … but it becomes extremely difficult very fast,” she said. At industry panels, she gets asked why companies “don’t get” mobile. Siler said, “I was getting frustrated, I was getting visibly upset because, again, this [expletive] is hard!”

See the whole chat on the video, and the details discussed in this item at 6:30 and 16:50:



