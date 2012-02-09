Coke Zero Wants To Turn Your Post-Super Bowl Hangover Into A National Holiday

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Did your Super Bowl hangover make you late to work on Monday, or keep you from showing up at all?

If you answered yes, you are not alone, which is why Coke Zero wants to make the Monday after the big game a national holiday. And the company would like to call it Magnificent Monday.

According to Coca-Cola estimates, 7 million Americans don’t show up to work the Monday after the Super Bowl, while another 4.4 million arrive late.

“Coke Zero believes that people can more thoroughly enjoy the big game knowing they have Magnificent Monday off,” the brand says in a press release. “This holiday is essentially already happening, but Coke Zero is leading the charge to make it official.”

(To put this in perspective, the 11 million absentee and late workers account for about 10% of the Super Bowl viewing audience.)

Coca-Cola and its agency, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, created this video to promote the new holiday and are asking Americans to tweet their ideas on how to make Magnificent Monday a reality with the hashtag #magmonday.

While the tongue-in-cheek social campaign has the potential to make a big impact, there has not been as much commotion around the movement as you might expect. Seems like Coke Zero is one brand that could have benefitted from some pre-game buzz.

