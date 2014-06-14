Coke Is Now Just Ordering Its Twitter Followers To Retweet It

In a new effort to engage Twitter followers, Coke crafted two tweets on Thursday asking people to repost two separate tweets, one right after the other.

It’s not subtle. The first one says only “Retweet this first.” The second, “Retweet this second.”

Each tweet has an image attached to it, showing a hand and half of a soccer ball. When someone tweets the two back-to-back, the full image appears on their feed.

It’s clever, but it requires that you follow Coke’s orders without any of your own modified tweeting:

Almost 24 hours after posting the two images, Coke had over 1,400 responses per tweet and over 300 favourites. But some of the company’s followers did not take kindly to being ordered around and weren’t as satisfied with the World Cup themed image as their reward for retweeting.

