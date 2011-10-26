Coca Cola's New Campaign To Save Its Mascot From Extinction

Photo: Handout, Postmedia News

Coca-Cola is teaming up with the World Wildlife Fund to save its beloved mascot, the polar bear (via Calgary Herald).It’s donating $2 million to the WWF over the next five years, and will match up to $1 million in donations from consumers. It’s also redesigning its cans from basic red to feature white polar bears.



This is good timing to launch the campaign, since the Coca-Cola polar bear was just named one of the greatest mascots of all time by Madison Avenue Advertising executives. Meanwhile, polar bears are in serious danger of becoming extinct.

Coke is taking other steps to become more environmentally-friendly, such as going “water neutral” (recycling or returning all water used in the Coke-making process to the source) and cutting carbon emissions.

