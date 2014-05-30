Coke Came Up With A Bottle To Help Freshmen Make Friends On The First Day Of School

There’s nothing scarier than trying to make friends on your first day of college. Luckily, Coca-Cola has stepped in to give you a little bit of liquid courage.

In order to help students “break the ice,” Coke teamed up with advertising agency Leo Burnett in Colombia to create a more social kind of Coke bottle.

The company created a plastic bottle with a cap that can only be twisted open by another cap.

The soft drink/inchoate matchmaking company set up a cooler full of the bottles on the first day at a Colombian university, “a day when talks and interactions are reduced to zero.” In the video, students are seen grabbing cokes and forming friendships with a single torque.

We imagine the rum will be added later.

See what happened below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

