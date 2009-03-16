Coke Has No Idea How It Got 3.3 Million Fans On Facebook

After Barack Obama’s, Coca-Cola’s Facebook fan page is the second most popular on the social network. And we’d heap plenty of praise on Coke for its social media savviness — except the sugar water mega-brand has no idea how it’s done so well.



See, the page wasn’t even started by Coke, but by an out-of-work actor and his writer friend, Dusty Sorg and Michael Jedrzejewski.

Dusty couldn’t find a Coke page to become a fan of one day, so he just started one. Now it has 3.3 million fans.

Coke execs don’t know why.

“We’ve discussed a dozen hypotheses about why it took off,”Michael Donnelly, director of worldwide interactive marketing at Coca-Cola Co, told AdAge. Their top two hypothesis are:

Sorg picked a really nice picture: a high-res shot of a glistening aluminium can.

Sorg and Jedrzejewski have influential friends; “but we can’t measure that,” says Michael.

The takeaway for us is that Coke got somewhere by realising it couldn’t control its brand. As the conference panelist would tell you: The customers own the brand, not the brand-makers.

