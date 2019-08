Coke and Diet Coke cans have the same amount of liquid in them. But Diet Coke cans float and regular Coke cans sink. This is because Coke is a denser fluid than Diet Coke. Here’s why.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.