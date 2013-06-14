COKE BOSS: The Lions Tour Probably Helped Sales Since The Profit Downgrade Last Month

Photo:

Supporters drinking during the British & Irish Lions rugby tour may have improved Coca-Cola Amatil’s sales since it issued a profit downgrade last month.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Speaking at a trade event yesterday Coca-Cola Amatil chief executive Terry Davis said trading had improved since May this year.

“Things are no worse than they were in fact they may probably be a little ­better than they were in May,” Davis said.

“Another drop in interest rates helps and we have seen a little improvement in demand but there is also a thing called the Lions rugby tour and I just wonder whether that has helped the drinking consumption in Australia as well.”

