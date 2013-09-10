This Coca-Cola Ad Is The First To Include Live Tweets While It Airs [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A Coca-Cola ad in Romania is thought to be the first to include live tweets when it airs. The agency MRM Worldwide in Romania edited the tweets for publication on-air.

Twitter acquired mobile ad network MoPub for $US350 million. The move suggests Twitter is ramping up to launch its own mobile ad exchange.

Ads are coming to Instagram. The company hopes to have display advertisements within the next year, and may also have promoted content in its discover function.

Bentley named Minneapolis-based Solve its agency of record across the Americas.

L’Oreal is increasing its emphasis on e-commerce.

Digiday takes a look at The New Yorker’s foray into native advertising.

Executives Ian Daly and Chris Rorie have left Anomaly NY. Agency Spy says the pair likely headed to TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

Time Inc. is in talks to buy American Express’ luxury publishing division, which includes titles like Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Departures.

The tagline is on the decline as a branding strategy, Adweek says.

Gatorade is marketing its products to high schools with high-level athletics programs.

The House subcommittee on communications and technology will discuss the Video CHOICE Act, a proposed bill that would eliminate TV blackouts caused by retransmission consent fights.

Livefyre has acquired Storify, a tool that allows journalists and other users to make news stories out of interactions that occur on social media. Livefyre plans to include Storify in its new native social advertising product.

