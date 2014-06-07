Coke Ad Inadvertently Shows How Hard It Is To Burn Off Soda Calories

Coca-Cola thought it was a good idea to release an ad showing people biking the 23 minutes it takes to burn off the 140 calories in a can of Coke. The ad “takes a frequent criticism used by health advocates and spins it in a happy light,” according to Associated Press food industry writer Candice Choi. It is “so clever on so many levels,” public health lawyer Michele Simon told Choi.

Are these people insane?

I doubt most people want to spend 23 minutes biking to cancel out a can of sugar water. Twenty-three minutes of biking is a lot of time for busy or lazy people. And if I am going to bike for 23 minutes, then I would like to think I’m getting in shape, not just burning off soda calories.

Brand consultant Laura Ries drew the same conclusion, telling Choi: “They’re showing exactly why you wouldn’t want to drink a Coke.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.